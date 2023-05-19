The State Commission for Prevention of Corruption (SCPC) received on Friday the Contract with the US-Turkish Consortium Bechtel&Enka. The contract is part of the process it started related to the project for the construction of Corridors 8 and 10d, following the media frenzy, especially regarding the selected oversight and supervising company.

The SCPC already formed a team of four experts who will analyze the contract.

“We asked for the contract and we received it, we are analyzing all documents”, SCPC Chairwoman Biljana Ivanovska said on Friday, adding that she can’t state any precise deadlines, but stressed that case “burdens them the most” and they are investing all their capacities to complete it as soon as possible.