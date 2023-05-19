Prime Minister Dimitar Kovachevski will hold Friday a regular meeting with leaders of parties within the ruling coalition, briefing them on the recent visit to the United States and the support provided for the country’s reforms on the EU path.

Ahead of the meeting, the SDSM Central Board held a session late yesterday and urged all political and societal stakeholders in the country to unite around the country’s European future. Kovachevski’s meeting with the party leaders will take place in the MPs Club, followed by media statements.