The death toll resulting from Hurricane Otis has now reached 39, days after it struck Mexico’s Pacific coast. According to the Public Prosecutor’s Office, there are 29 male and 10 female casualties. Most of the victims are believed to have drowned, despite earlier reports from the Mexican government stating that 27 people had died.

Aid distribution is ongoing in the seaside resort of Acapulco, with the armed forces delivering food and drinking water to the most affected areas. The Ministry of Defense conducted an airlift of 40 tons of aid, while the Red Cross contributed an additional 75 tons.

Hurricane Otis made landfall on the coast as a Category 2 hurricane with winds of nearly 330 miles per hour and gusts up to 74 miles per hour. It rapidly lost strength and dissipated shortly after hitting land. Initial estimates suggest the storm may have caused around $15 billion in damage.

Acapulco, known for its diving and luxury hotels, is a popular destination for tourists of various budgets.