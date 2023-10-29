Ukraine-backed talks in Malta, endorsed by President Zelensky, aim to resolve the conflict with Russia. Moscow has dismissed these talks. Kiev seeks to garner support for its 10-point peace plan, with more than 65 countries participating. Discussions will address energy, food and nuclear security, humanitarian issues, and border restoration. Representatives from the US, EU, UK, Turkey, South Africa, Brazil, and India are expected to attend, while China’s participation remains uncertain. The Valletta talks are held behind closed doors, and details are closely guarded.