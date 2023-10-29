Former U.S. Vice President Mike Pence has officially withdrawn from the 2024 U.S. presidential election. Pence, who served as vice president under Donald Trump, made this announcement during the Republican Jewish Coalition Conference in Las Vegas, Nevada. He stated that it had become clear to him that this was not the right time for his candidacy and that the decision followed much contemplation and prayer.

Pence was trailing behind former President Trump, current Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, and former U.S. Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley in the race. He is the first known Republican candidate to exit the race, marking the end of his run against his former boss.

Throughout his announcement, Pence emphasized the importance of selecting a frontrunner who can lead both the party and the nation with integrity and dignity. However, he did not officially endorse any of the other Republican candidates.

In the United States, political parties choose their presidential candidates through internal primaries, commencing in mid-January in the state of Iowa. On the Democratic side, U.S. President Joe Biden is running for re-election and is expected to secure the nomination with little serious competition within his party.

The next U.S. presidential election is scheduled for November 5, 2024.