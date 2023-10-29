Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has welcomed representatives from more than 60 countries gathered in Malta for new negotiations on the Ukraine conflict. Russia is notably absent from these talks, which mark the third such session. The meeting, following earlier gatherings in Jeddah and Copenhagen, is an opportunity for Kiev to build support for its 10-point peace plan.

Zelensky expressed his gratitude to the participating nations for supporting his “formula for peace,” which he first presented a year ago to end the Russian invasion. The plan encompasses key demands such as the withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukraine, the release of prisoners of war, the establishment of a tribunal for war criminals, and security guarantees for Ukraine.

However, Ukraine is concerned about the potential reduction in support from Western countries, especially the United States, its main supporter. Some leading Republican politicians in the U.S. have expressed skepticism about providing further aid.

The talks in Valletta were held behind closed doors, focusing on areas such as energy, food and nuclear security, humanitarian issues, and the restoration of Ukraine’s borders. Ukraine hopes that the Malta talks will result in a joint statement, unlike the previous rounds in Copenhagen and Jeddah.

The extensive list of participants in the Malta talks is seen as a signal of international unity in support of Ukraine, but it has drawn criticism from the country’s foreign ministry, which considers the talks as “blatantly anti-Russian” and “counterproductive.”

Zelensky’s peace plan calls for the withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukraine’s borders, including Crimea and the Ukrainian regions seized by Russia in its 2022 invasion. Russia, however, has rejected any solution that involves relinquishing occupied territory.