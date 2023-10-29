The actor Matthew Perry, famous for his role in the sitcom “Friends,” has been reported as found deceased in his home, according to American media. Perry passed away at the age of 54. Police sources informed the Los Angeles Times that emergency crews discovered Perry unconscious in a jacuzzi at his Los Angeles residence. Despite attempts at resuscitation, they were unsuccessful. Perry was renowned for his portrayal of the witty Chandler Bing in the immensely popular NBC series “Friends,” which ran for 10 seasons from 1994 to 2004. His performance earned him an Emmy Award nomination in 2002. In the series, he starred alongside Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc, Lisa Kudrow, and David Schwimmer.