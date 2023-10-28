According to army spokesman Daniel Hagari, Israeli ground forces would be “expanding” their operations in the Gaza Strip on Friday.

Hagari posted on social media that ground troops would be “expanding their activity” in the next few hours and that Israeli airstrikes in Gaza have “increased” recently.

Since October 7, when Hamas militants broke defenses and rampaged throughout southern Israel, killing over 1,400 people and kidnapping at least 229 more, the army has been gathering troops and equipment on the Palestinian territory border.For almost three weeks, Israeli warplanes, missiles, and drones have been continuously bombarding sites throughout Gaza.

Political and military figures have declared time and time again that they are getting ready to launch a land invasion as part of a larger offensive against Gaza’s ruling Hamas.

This week, Israeli forces have made a few small overnight incursions into Gaza.