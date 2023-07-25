Experts from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) have confirmed the presence of mines near the Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant occupied by Russian troops.

In a statement citing IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi, the agency said its team saw “some mines located in a buffer zone between the site’s internal and external perimeter barriers” during an inspection on Sunday.

The agency said that the mines were located in a restricted area not accessible to plant personnel and that its team didn’t spot any of the devices “within the inner site perimeter.”

“As I have reported earlier, the IAEA has been aware of the previous placement of mines outside the site perimeter and also at particular places inside. Our team has raised this specific finding with the plant and they have been told that it is a military decision, and in an area controlled by the military,” Grossi said.

“But having such explosives on the site is inconsistent with the IAEA safety standards and nuclear security guidance and creates additional psychological pressure on plant staff – even if the IAEA’s initial assessment based on its own observations and the plant’s clarifications is that any detonation of these mines should not affect the site’s nuclear safety and security systems. The team will continue its interactions with the plant,” he added.

Ukraine has accused Russia of laying explosives at the nuclear plant, while Moscow, in turn, has accused Kyiv of planning to attack the power plant with rockets and kamikaze drones.

The largest nuclear power plant in Europe has been under Russian control since the beginning of March 2022, shortly after Moscow’s invasion. All six reactors have been shut down since September.