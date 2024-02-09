– US President Joe Biden sharpened his tone towards Israel and described the fighting against the Palestinian militant group Hamas in the war in Gaza as disproportionate.

“I’m of the view, as you know, that the conduct of the response in Gaza, in the Gaza Strip, has been over the top,” said Biden at the White House on Thursday evening.

There are many innocent people who are starving, in need or even dying. “It has got to stop,” Biden said.

During his appearance in front of reporters, the Democrat president took a question about the crisis in the Middle East.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken also struck a clear tone during a visit to Israel on Wednesday, urging the Israeli leadership to do more to protect civilians in the Gaza war. The dehumanization that Israel experienced during the massacre by Hamas in October, which left at least 1,200 dead, could “not be a licence” for Israel to dehumanize others, Blinken said in Tel Aviv.

It was “still too high,” Blinken said, the daily sacrifices required of the innocent civilian population by the military operations.

During his discussions, he had also mentioned this to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and other government officials.

For a while now, the United States has been pressuring Israel to strengthen its defense of the civilian populace and increase aid to the Gazans. But the US administration’s most recent remarks show that it is becoming more and more frustrated with the Israeli leadership’s insensitive behavior.

The Gaza Health Authority claims that since the start of the conflict, more than 27,000 Palestinians have died in the Gaza Strip.

The Gaza War’s high civilian death toll and the dire humanitarian situation facing Palestinian civilians population as a direct result of the conflict have triggered sharp international criticism of Israel’s actions.