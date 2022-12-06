Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban called for a review of anti-Russian sanctions and supported the words of French President Emmanuel Macron that the cost of the conflict in Ukraine is different for the EU and the US, although they adhere to the same principles, TASS reports.

President Emmanuel Macron is right: the cost of the Russia-Ukraine War is not the same on both sides of the Atlantic. If we want the European industry to survive, we must address the European energy crisis swiftly. It’s high time to re-evaluate sanctions, Orban wrote on Twitter.

On December 4, in an interview with CBS television channel Macron stated that Brussels and Washington pay different price for the situation in Ukraine. He also said that consumers in EU countries are forced to pay high prices for energy supplied from the United States, which negatively affects relations and affects the competitiveness of European countries.