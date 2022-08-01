The European Union is not in Brussels. The European Union is in Vienna, Budapest and Warsaw, Berlin and Madrid, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban wrote on Facebook.
This is a very important question. I do not want to mess with other Europeans, but I want to add our own views to the common European decision. This is why we participate in every decision, we always say our opinion. And if a position arises where we do not agree with, we will report it.
Brussels is not our boss We are an independent, sovereign Hungarian nation. We make decisions together. If they’re not good for us, we’ll tell them. If they are not good and we can prevent them, the common decision will not be made, wrote Orban.
