Hungary has lost €10 billion this year due to EU sanctions against Russia, said Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban.

As he said, the botched sanctions of Brussels have resulted in skyrocketing energy prices, creation of a €10 billion annual deficit in Hungary’s economy, TASS reported.

The government hopes that the country’s economy will “swallow” some €6 billion of that deficit, but the budget will be left with a €4 billion “hole”, said Orban.

Orban noted that this sum “will be missing from social spending, wages hikes and tax cuts.”