British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is on a visit to Ukraine, in a signal of continuing British support for Ukraine and its president, Volodymyr Zelensky, the PA News agency reports.

It is the prime minister’s first visit to the country since taking office last month.

“Britain knows what it means to fight for freedom,” Sunak tweeted. “We are with you all the way,” he told Zelensky.

A Sunak spokesperson said: “The prime minister is in Ukraine today for his first visit to Kiev to meet President Zelensky and confirm continued UK support.”

A video of the meeting, posted on Sunak’s Twitter account, shows him shaking hands with the Ukrainian leader in a snowy Kiev in front of the Union and Ukraine’s flag. The pair was also shown in a one-to-one meeting.