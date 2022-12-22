The United States is to provide Ukraine with $1.85 billion in additional military assistance, Washington confirmed on Wednesday during a landmark visit by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to Washington.

The aid will include “the first transfer of a Patriot air defence system,” US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said, adding that the system is “capable of bringing down cruise missiles, short range ballistic missiles, and aircraft at a significantly higher ceiling than previously provided” air defence systems.

Russian attacks from the air have in recent months targeted Ukraine’s civilian infrastructure such as power plants, leading at times to mass blackouts and a lack of heating in parts of the country.

Zelensky arrived in Washington Wednesday morning for his first trip abroad since the Russian invasion of his country in February. During his visit, the Ukrainian president held talks with US President Joe Biden before addressing the US Congress in person.

The Ukrainian leader called for more heavy weapons from the US to help his country fend off Russian attacks, in his speech to US lawmakers on Wednesday evening.

“I assure you that Ukrainian soldiers can operate American tanks and planes themselves,” Zelensky told a joint session of Congress. “Your money is not charity, it is an investment in the global security and democracy that we handle in the most responsible way,” he added.

In his address, the Ukrainian president also warned that it was “just a matter of time” before Russia strikes other US allies “if we do not stop them now.”

“The world is too interconnected and interdependent to allow someone to stand aside, and at the same time to feel safe, when such a battle continues,” he said, adding that next year would be “the turning point… when Ukrainian courage and American resolve must guarantee the future of our common freedom.”

Earlier, Biden pledged further support to Ukraine in its fight against Russia.

“We’re going to continue to strengthen Ukraine’s ability to defend itself, particularly air defense, and that’s why we’re going to be providing Ukraine with Patriot missile battery,” Biden said during a joint press conference with Zelensky.

The 44-year-old Ukrainian president thanked the US “from the bottom of his heart” for its support. He said Ukraine was in a good situation on the battlefield “because of your support.”

The US is Ukraine’s largest single financial and military backer.

The Kremlin earlier on Wednesday warned Washington that “broadening” the range of arms being given to Kiev “certainly leads to an escalation of the conflict and does not bode well for Ukraine.”

A senior administration official had said earlier that the Patriots would be part of a new US aid package, adding that the US was set to train Ukrainian forces on how to operate the system “in a third country.”

German government spokesperson Steffen Hebestreit had hinted that Berlin could be involved in this aspect of the Patriot delivery.

The training of Ukrainian soldiers on the Patriot systems could “possibly take place in Europe and even more possibly in Germany,” he said.

Ever more advanced weaponry from Western powers have helped Ukraine push Russian forces back from parts of Ukraine it had previously occupied.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday however he was convinced that Moscow was winning its war against Ukraine, despite battlefield setbacks.

His defence minister meanwhile proposed expanding the ranks of Russian troops to counter NATO’s Nordic expansion.

Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said he planned to raise the number of soldiers to 1.5 million, representing an increase of 350,000.

Source: dpa/MIA