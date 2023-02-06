A second earthquake has struck Turkey just hours after a massive 7.8 magnitude tremor struck the same region, killing at least 1,500 people, Telegraph reported.

The epicentre of the first quake was in the Turkish city of Gaziantep, with much of the devastation centred along the border region, where hundreds of thousands of refugees reside.

The second quake struck around noon and is feared to have caused many more deaths.

Hundreds of buildings were completely destroyed in the quake, with tremors felt as far as Cyprus and Egypt.

Turkish officials say some 900 people have been killed there while in Syria the death toll stands at more than 500.

