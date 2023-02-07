An earthquake of 5.6 magnitude struck central Turkey on Tuesday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.

The quake was at a depth of 2 km, EMSC said.

According to the latest information, over 4,300 people died in yesterday’s devastating earthquake in Turkey and Syria.

In Turkey, at least 2,921 people were killed and more than 15,800 others injured, while in neighboring Syria, at least 1,451 people have died.

Yesterday’s magnitude 7.8 quake is considered one of the strongest to hit the region in the past 100 years.