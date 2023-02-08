The death toll from the devastating earthquake in Syria has exceeded 2,500, bringing the total death toll in Turkey and Syria to over 8,400.

British media report rescuers say the death toll in northwest Syria, a part of the country controlled by the opposition, has risen to over 1,280.

The rescue team of the non-governmental organization “White Helmets” said that more than 2,600 people were injured in that part of Syria, which is not under the control of the government.

According to British media, the death toll is expected to rise significantly as hundreds of families are still under the rubble, more than 50 hours after the earthquake.

Earlier in Turkey, it was confirmed that 5,894 people died in the earthquake in that country.