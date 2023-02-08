The Macedonian Army search and rescue team that arrived in Kahramanmaras yesterday in the late afternoon, which is one of the areas most affected by the devastating earthquakes that occurred in Turkey, started the search and rescue activities today.

The army team consisting of 24 army personnel from the special forces battalion and two instructors from the training and doctrine command with two service dogs together with all involved search the terrain in the city of Kahramanmaras and selflessly engage in finding and extracting any survivors under the ruins.