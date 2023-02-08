The Council of Europe adopted a resolution on Macedonia which finds that there are no grounds for Bulgaria to claim systemic discrimination of ethnic Bulgarians in the country, Sloboden Pecat reports.

Bulgarian representatives submitted amendments to the resolution, but they were all rejected, in what the outlet declares was a major win for Macedonian diplomacy. The resolution is product of work by a team of experts who visited Macedonia.

The recommendations include a call for additional steps to integrate all ethnic minority groups, greater efforts to end police violations of human rights of Roma and to provide quality education for Roma children.