Almost ten days after the devastating 7.8-magnitude earthquake and a series of smaller aftershocks, hopes that more survivors might be found are fading.

However, there are cases that still give the rescue teams hope and strength to continue the search.

At the same time, teams are working all day to clear the ruins and rubble in the most affected areas by the earthquake.

One of the cities that was hardest hit by the earthquakes is Turkey’s Kahramanmaras, and “Republika”, through a series of photos, conveys part of the atmosphere and how this city looks like after the terrible natural disaster.