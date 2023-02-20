The President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, is under great pressure for the procurement of vaccines during the Covid-19 pandemic.

In particular, she is accused of negotiating the purchase of “Pfizer” vaccines on her own – a contract worth 35 billion euros. For correspondence with the company, she used private messages instead of official emails.

For the time being, the president doesn’t say how one dose of the vaccines that cost $15.50 was purchased for 19.5 and where the difference ended up.

The European Commission and the EP are so far protecting her and are of the opinion that personal messages do not fall under the obligation of transparency and they have no obligation to request them.

But the New York Times, which filed a lawsuit against the European Commission for refusing to publish text messages between President Ursula von der Leyen and Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla, doesn’t think so.