Per the UN, 2022 will see the highest number of female homicides worldwide in 20 years.According to a statement released by the UN on Wednesday, the number of women and girls who have been murdered globally in 2022 has reached a record high.

About 89,000 women and girls were killed intentionally last year, the UN body on gender equality and the empowerment of women (UN Women) and the UN Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) reported. Every life lost is a call to action – a plea to urgently address structural inequalities, to improve criminal justice responses so that no woman or girl fears for her life because of her gender, she stressed.

More than half of those murders, about 55 percent, were committed by family members or partners, compared to about 12 percent of male homicide victims. The most killings of women and girls, about 20,000, occurred in Africa, followed by Asia, the report said.