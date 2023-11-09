According to the UN and the World Health Organization (WHO), a convoy carrying medical supplies has arrived at the Dar al-Shifa hospital in the Gaza Strip.

The Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) and WHO stated that “this is only the second delivery of lifesaving supplies to the hospital since the escalation of hostilities and the complete siege of Gaza began.”

While the quantities given were appreciated, they were insufficient to fulfill the massive demand in the Gaza Strip.

“The medical conditions at Al-Shifa – the largest hospital in the Gaza Strip and one of the oldest Palestinian health institutions – are disastrous,” they stated in a joint statement. The hospital is overflowing with patients. The wards and emergency room are packed. The number of injuries is rising hourly, and patients are enduring needless suffering as supplies of medications and anesthetics run low. Tens of thousands of displaced persons have also taken up residence in the hospital’s yards and parking lots.

Fuel and supplies are running low at medical facilities. WHO and UNRWA have reaffirmed their demand that fuel be supplied to aid agencies operating in the Gaza Strip.

“Without fuel, hospitals and other essential facilities such as desalination plants and bakeries cannot operate, and more people will most certainly die as a result.”

Fuel is not allowed into the Gaza Strip by Israel because of concerns that militants would utilize it.