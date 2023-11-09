Flooding in northern France threatens about 200,000 people.
The Pas-de-Calais department reported on Wednesday night that 192,000 people living close to the Aa, Hem, Liane, and Canche rivers were at risk of flooding as a result of heavy rains.
Macedonia
Murder in Skopje: a 28-year-old man killed his father
Murder in Skopje: a 28-year-old man killed his father yesterday around 4:00 p.m., police officers from SVR Skopje deprived AP (28) of Skopje of their freedom due to suspicions that he killed his father B.P. (75) with a sharp object in the family home, the Ministry of Internal Affairs announced.
