After alarms alerted the world to a potential attack on the US embassy in Baghdad, two security sources revealed that an armed drone had targeted the Al Harir Air Base, which houses US personnel in northern Iraq. Several sources in Baghdad, where the US embassy is located, claimed that sirens might be heard at the embassy tonight, but no rocket assaults or deaths were reported.

Requests for comment were not immediately answered by an Iraqi government security official or a spokeswoman for the US embassy. In the weeks since the battle between Israel and Hamas began, US and international forces stationed in Iraq and across the border in Syria have been prepared for scores of attacks on their facilities.

The majority of the strikes, according to US authorities, failed to hit their objectives due to defense systems. The attacks are attributed to forces supported by Iran.Many of the attacks were attributed to an organization in Iraq known as the Islamic Resistance, which stated that it was retaliating against the United States for supporting Israel in its conflict with Hamas.

Mohammed al-Sudani, the prime minister of Iraq, has pledged to bring criminal charges against individuals behind the attacks, including occupants of three military bases that host coalition advisors. According to Reuters, the bases included Ain al-Assad in western Iraq, a military installation close to Baghdad International Airport, and Harir in Erbil.