President Donald Trump demanded that the United Nations hold China accountable for the coronavirus pandemic as he defends his own handling of COVID-19 in America, where the death toll has surpassed 200,000.

“We have waged a fierce battle against the invisible enemy — the China virus — which has claimed countless lives in 188 countries,” Mr Trump said in a pre-recorded address to the UN General Assembly on Tuesday.

“As we pursue this bright future, we must hold accountable the nation which unleashed this plague onto the world: China.”

Source: ABC