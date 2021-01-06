US President Donald Trump called on his supporters to stop the protest inside the Capitol building and go home, hours after a large rally turned unruly and the Congress building was taken over.

I know you’re in pain. I know you’re hurt. We had an election that was stolen from us. A landslide election and everyone knows it. Especially the other side. But you have to go home now. We have to have peace. We have to have law and order. We have to respect our great people in law and order. We don’t want anybody hurt, Trump said.

He continued to allege that the election was stolen from the Republican side, but that further protests play into the hands of his opponents.