Barca has to wait as Man City and Leipzig advance to the Champions League final 16.
Tuesday’s results saw title holders Manchester City and RB Leipzig advance to the Champions League round of 16, while Barcelona was unable to proceed past the first round due to a 1-0 loss to Shakhtar Donetsk.
Macedonia
Colomina of NATO travels to Skopje to speak with FM Osmani
