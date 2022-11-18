The friendly match between the Macedonian national football team and the Finnish national team played yesterday at the “Todor Proeski” National Arena in Skopje ended in a 1:1 draw.

The Finns took the lead through Oliver Antman in the 37th minute. Enis Bardi equalized with a penalty in the 75th minute.

Both national teams missed a few more good chances to score another goal, but it seems that a draw is a realistic outcome.

The team of coach Blagoja Milevski will play another control match on Sunday, their opponent will be the national team of Azerbaijan.