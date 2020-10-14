In a restrained, withdrawn game, Macedonia and Georgia split the points and drew the UEFA Nations League match 1:1. Neither side wanted to give away too much before they meet again in November, when a win will lead to a historic place in the 2021 European Championship.

Georgia scored its goal in the second half, shortly after Macedonian keeper Dimitrievski was sent off for handling a ball outside of the 16 meters line. The Georgians were able to quickly combine on the attack and scored against substitute keeper Siskovski.

But our team did not give up and evened the score through Alioski, from a penalty won well within the overtime. Despite having two draws in a row, Macedonia remains in contention for the first place in the Nations League group C.