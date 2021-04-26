Fans of a Macedonian and a Croatian football club in Australia got into a fight yesterday, when their game was interrupted by a man running into the pitch.

The Macedonian team – Rockdale Ilinden and the Croatian supported Sydney United 58 were playing at the Rockdale sports center in the National Premier League 1st grade match when the incident occurred. The fans were shouting slurs at each other, throwing chairs and exchanged a few kicks and punches. The teams, and the league, condemned the incident and announced an investigation.