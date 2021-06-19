Macedonian goalkeeper Stole Dimitrievski was hard at work in the national team’s games against Austria and Ukraine, but that actually helped him have the best statistics of the championship so far.

Dimitrievski was ranked even with the Turkish goalkeeper Ugurcan Cakir with 11 saves, even though Dimitrievski saved a penalty shot. He also has eight deflections, while Cakir has just two. Both admitted five goals in the first two games.

The Rayo Vallecano goalie immediately became a fan favorite, especially among the female viewers and is expected to have a solid career boost after the championship.