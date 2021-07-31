Prime Minister Zoran Zaev welcomed Dejan Georgievski, the silver medalist at the Tokyo Summer Olympics in taekwondo, together with his coaches Darko Kostovski and Borce Kostovski, congratulated him on his achievement, and thanked him on behalf of the nation for being a role model to young people.

Dejan has become an example and role model to young people that nothing is unattainable, even the Olympics when talent goes hand in hand with a commitment to the best results and the persistence to achieve it. Following the huge and historic Olympic success, the Government at last night’s session amended the decision on the monetary award for Dejan for an additional 800,000 denars and it now amounts to 2.6 million denars, Zaev wrote on social media.