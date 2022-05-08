Serious incidents marred the Shkupi – Shkendija football match in Tetovo today. Supporters of the hosts Shkendija threw rocks at the visiting players and aimed racist chants at Nigerian player Sunday Adetunji.

21 year old Shkupi player Ardit Ilyazi was worst injured, after being hit on the head. The incidents began outside of the stadium, as the Shkupi team arrived for the important match in which Shkendija was hoping for a place in the Europa League. Shkupi is already assured in its place as league champions, but they wanted to have a good showing in Tetovo, and eventually, after two hours of near-riots, the game ended with a draw and Shkendija secured its qualifications – and also likely a serious disciplinary investigation.