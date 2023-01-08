Completely Macedonian production, without any help from the state – the first Macedonian crime-drama TV series – inspired by real events – will soon premiere on Alfa TV. The director and screenwriter is Jani Bojadzi.

Over 70 actors play in the TV series, including many popular Macedonian actors: Moni Damevski, Dean Lilic, Jelena Zugic, Robert Veljanovski, Vlado Jovanovski, Aleksandar Mikic, Keti Doncevska-Ilic, Maja Ljutkov, Zoran Ljutkov, Vasil Zafircev, Goran Stojanovski, Irena Ilievska …The worldwide promotion of the trailer was shown in the special edition of “Bogdan Ilievski’s Evening Show” last night on Alfa TV.