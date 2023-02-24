The world encyclopedia of traditional dishes “Taste Atlas” published a top list of the best pastry in the world. The Macedonian zelnik is ranked 50th on the list.

From our neighborhood, in the top 20 are Bulgarian banitsa, Bosnian burek and zeljanica, Croatian cheese burek, Greek bougatsa, Turkish baklava, Gaziantep baklava, etc.

Zelnik is a traditional Macedonian pie that can be filled with a variety of different ingredients such as cheese, spinach, eggs, meat, leeks, or cabbage. For the best result, zelnik should be brushed with butter and oil before baking, so that the pie develops a golden-brown color. Zelnik is best when served warm, and it is recommended to pair it with a glass of yogurt, reads the description.