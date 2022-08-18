Out of 1,108 COVID-19 tests carried out in Macedonia in the past 24 hours, 491 new cases were registered, including 139 reinfections, and three patients passed away, the Health Ministry said on Thursday.

The Health Ministry added 5 deaths to the report, which occurred in August.

Since the outbreak of the epidemic, Macedonia has registered 337,040 confirmed coronavirus cases. The death toll stands at 9,437. At the moment, there are 3,483 active cases across the country.