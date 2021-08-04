Vaccination against COVID-19 is taking place uninterrupted across Macedonia. Field vaccination is also underway. A total of 519,106 citizens have been vaccinated so far. On Tuesday, 12,939 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 nationwide. Of them, 3,909 received their first vaccine dose, the Ministry of Health said in a press release on Wednesday.

A total of 920,442 vaccine doses have been administered across the country, while 401,336 citizens have been fully vaccinated.

The Ministry of Health’s latest figures show that 64 percent of the population over 70; 62 percent of the population over 65; 57 percent of the population over 60; and 45 percent of the population over 50 have received at least one vaccine dose.

Walk-in vaccinations are available at vaccination points nationwide, while parents of children over 12 can get their children’s vaccination appointments at vakcinacija.mk.

Medical teams are also vaccinating people across the country, visiting towns and villages.

The Ministry of Health urges citizens to get vaccinated against COVID-19 as mass inoculation is the only way to defeat the virus.