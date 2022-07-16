The Health Ministry in a statement issued Saturday recommends that people wear masks while staying indoors for a long time with at risk people advised to wear at least FPP2, N95 or FFP3 masks. Premises such as offices, kindergartens, conference rooms, gyms, etc, should be ventilated and disinfected frequently, recommends the Ministry advising against larger groups gathering in closed spaces and advising maintaining of 2-meter distance.
Health Ministry recommends people wear masks indoors after surge in Covid cases
