Epiphany (Vodici) non-working day for Orthodox faithful Life 16.01.2023 / 15:23 January 19-Epiphany (Vodici) is a non-working day for the Orthodox faithful in Macedonia, said the Ministry of Labor and Social Policy on Monday. The Ministry of Labor and Social Policy congratulates the Orthodox faithful on the Epiphany holiday.
