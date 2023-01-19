Prime Minister Dimitar Kovacevski has sent an Epiphany greeting to the Head of the Macedonian Orthodox Church – Ohrid Archbishopric, Metropolitan of Skopje, Archbishop of Ohrid and Macedonia, H.H. Stefan and all Orthodox believers.

The symbolism of the centuries-old celebration of Epiphany – Vodici in the Church and in the folk tradition, which reminds of Jesus’ baptism in the Jordan River, has a deep and essential meaning, because it points to the renewal as an inevitable part of the spiritual development of the person, but also of the community.

Today, the common good is to ensure peace and ensure livelihood and prosperity with understanding, care for each other and common support of development, as a challenge and obligation of every conscientious person and we are all called to this goal to invest and unite our aspirations, reads the greeting.