President Stevo Pendarovski has sent an Epiphany greeting to the Head of the Macedonian Orthodox Church – Ohrid Archbishopric, Metropolitan of Skopje, Archbishop of Ohrid and Macedonia, H.H. Stefan and all Orthodox believers with wishes for good health, joy, happiness and prosperity.

The act of throwing the holy cross will bring us together this year by the Macedonian waters to witness the call of God and fill our hearts with hope and faith.

Let the symbolism of purified waters be a motive for spiritual purification and inspiration for good deeds.

Let’s cultivate understanding, harmony and philanthropy, constantly giving love, care and attention, reads the greeting.