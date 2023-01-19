VMRO-DPMNE leader Hristijan Mickoski has sent an Epiphany greeting to all Orthodox believers in the country.

This bright day is the symbol of spiritual birth and as such reminds us of all the spiritual values that we must nurture and build upon as individuals. This is the path we should follow because this is how we will contribute to a better personal future, but also a brighter future for Macedonia.

Today we are faced with a decline in value principles, especially in the field of politics and among those who exercise power. We are witnesses that those who are in the highest structures of the government are persons to whom nothing is sacred and who are guided only by business and material interests. Such persons are the source of crime and corruption that impoverish Macedonia and make the citizens more apathetic and hopeless. The goal of these people in power is to impoverish Macedonia and spiritually, to kill the hope of the people and thus to rule over a humiliated and broken people.

But the tradition and history of these areas showed that good always won. The people always knew how to rise up and overcome all challenges and problems with cohesion and joint forces, because they could unite around the interest of the state and the citizens. I believe in the unbreakable spirit of this nation; I believe that the strength and will of the citizens will bring new hope for a better future.

May the great holiday of Epiphany – Vodici unite the citizens and give them greater motivation to fight for a better future, wrote Mickoski.