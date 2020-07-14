In line with the conclusion adopted at the government’s 74th session, July 15 has been declared a state holiday to hold early parliamentary election and employees will not be required to work extra hours as a result, the government said in a press release on Tuesday.
Institutions, enterprises and organizations that conduct activities on July 15, 2020, will have to report them to the State Labor Inspectorate.
According to the Law on Labor Relations and the general collective agreement for the private sector, employers are obliged to pay staffers additional fees for working on holidays and non-working days, the press release read.
