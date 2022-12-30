Mostly cloudy weather Life 30.12.2022 / 9:15 Mostly cloudy with morning fog in the ravines, especially along Povardarie region. Expect light westerly winds. Lows will range between -2C and 6C, and highs between 9C and 14C. Similar weather in Skopje, with temperatures up to 10C. Comments are closed for this post. Related Articles No Related Posts Lifestyle News Calm and clear weather for New Year’s Eve Mostly cloudy weather with morning fog Mostly sunny weather with temperatures up to 11C Cold but sunny weather Number of Covid-19 cases has increased by 12.8 percent compared to last week, two deaths and 206 new infections Cold morning Mostly sunny and cold weather Overcast weather with temperatures up to 13C .
Comments are closed for this post.