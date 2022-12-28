Mostly cloudy weather with morning fog Life 28.12.2022 / 10:13 Mostly cloudy with morning fog in the ravines. Light rain showers are possible in different parts of the country. Lows will range between -3C and 4C, and highs between 8C and 14C. Similar weather in Skopje, with temperatures up to 9C. Comments are closed for this post. Related Articles No Related Posts Lifestyle News Mostly sunny weather with temperatures up to 11C Cold but sunny weather Number of Covid-19 cases has increased by 12.8 percent compared to last week, two deaths and 206 new infections Cold morning Mostly sunny and cold weather Overcast weather with temperatures up to 13C Overcast weather with occasional local rainfalls Earthquake felt in Bitola .
Comments are closed for this post.