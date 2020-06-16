Partly sunny weather with local showers Life 16.06.2020 / 9:00 Share this...FacebookPinterestTwitterLinkedin Partly sunny with local showers and isolated afternoon thunderstorms in some areas, accompanied by strong winds. Temperatures will range between 22C and 30C. UV index will be 8. Similar weather in Skopje with temperatures up to 27C. Share this...FacebookPinterestTwitterLinkedin Comments are closed for this post. Related Articles No Related Posts Lifestyle News Partly sunny weather with local showers Partly sunny weather with local showers Filipce calls for observance of coronavirus protective measures Temperatures up to 30C, local afternoon showers expected in the afternoon Current list of number of coronavirus cases in every city in Macedonia Mass COVID-19 testing starts in five Shtip-based textile plants Institute of Public Health: A third of COVID-19 cases are asymptomatic Troll farms from Macedonia pushed coronavirus disinformation on Facebook .
Comments are closed for this post.