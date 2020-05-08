Warmer weather on Friday Life 08.05.2020 / 9:07 Share this...FacebookPinterestTwitterLinkedin Friday brings sunny skies and warmer weather. Expect moderate northwest wind. Lows range from 0C to 8C and highs between 16C and 25C. Similar weather in Skopje with temperatures up to 23C. Share this...FacebookPinterestTwitterLinkedin Comments are closed for this post. Related Articles No Related Posts Lifestyle News Kindergarten staffers to be tested during mass coronavirus screening, experts still discussing how to organize activities Cloudy weather with occasional rainfall Shar Mountain set to be declared a national park while Osogovo Mountains a protected area Coronavirus screening tests to be conducted starting next week Slightly overcast and windy weather 2,300 healthcare workers undergo COVID-19 training in past three weeks Mostly cloudy weather with some sunny periods, rainfall expected in the afternoon Clinic for Infectious Diseases gets UV Guard device to fight COVID-19, donation from Macedonian inventors .
Comments are closed for this post.