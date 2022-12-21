Representatives of the Bulgarian clubs in Ohrid, Bitola and Prilep from Macedonia were heard in the Bulgarian Parliamentary Committee on policies for Bulgarians outside Bulgaria, BNT reported.

They complained about the systematic violation of the right to free expression and ethnic self-determination of Bulgarian citizens in the Republic of Macedonia and requested serious monitoring and more active assistance from Bulgaria and its MEPs in Brussels.

There is no action on your part. The structures in Macedonia that are fighting against us are using it and are acting every day. Every day something new against a Macedonian Bulgarian, complained Vlado Satarov from Bitola.

The President of the Parliamentary Committee in the 48th National Assembly Kostadin Kostadinov from the “Revival” party introduced them to the text of the letter he prepared to the Acting Prime Minister of Bulgaria Galab Donev with a detailed explanation of the problems of the Bulgarians in Macedonia and insisting on a meeting. The Deputy President of the Committee Elisaveta Belobradova from “Democratic Bulgaria” said that a detailed report on this topic will be prepared and will be submitted to the European Union. Belobradova informed her colleagues that Bulgarian schools in the regions of Ukraine occupied by Russia are closed.